P.J. Washington Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury
Washington exited with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter and didn't return to Tuesday's 123-114 win over the Nets due to an apparent left ankle injury, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports. He finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes.
Washington stepped on an opposing player's foot and rolled his ankle before limping to the locker room late in the fourth. The Mavericks will return to action Thursday against the Kings, and if Washington is forced to miss that contest, Dallas could be forced to rely heavily on Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson at forward. Cooper Flagg (foot) is uncertain to return to action Thursday, and Khris Middleton's status is also murky after he missed the entire second half of Tuesday's contest due to a shoulder stinger.
