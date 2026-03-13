P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Ron Harrod of DLLS Sports reports.

Washington's absence comes as no surprise, given that he drew the doubtful tag for Friday's game after playing in the front end of the Mavericks' back-to-back set against the Grizzlies on Thursday, when he logged 12 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes in a 120-112 win. Khris Middleton figures to be the top candidate to enter the Mavericks' starting lineup in Washington's absence. Washington's next chance to play is in Sunday's rematch against the Cavs.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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