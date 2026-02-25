P.J. Washington Injury: Not playing Thursday
Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Washington sprained his left ankle late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's win over the Nets. The injury is severe enough for the veteran forward to miss Thursday's contest and is seemingly in jeopardy of also missing Friday's contest against the Grizzlies. Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson figure to be the top candidates to enter the Mavericks' starting lineup in Washington's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More