P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Washington sprained his left ankle late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's win over the Nets. The injury is severe enough for the veteran forward to miss Thursday's contest and is seemingly in jeopardy of also missing Friday's contest against the Grizzlies. Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson figure to be the top candidates to enter the Mavericks' starting lineup in Washington's absence.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
