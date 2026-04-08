P.J. Washington Injury: Not playing Wednesday
Washington (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Phoenix.
Washington will miss a second consecutive game due to a left elbow sprain, and his next chance to play is Friday against San Antonio. Khris Middleton, Tyler Smith and Dwight Powell should all see a bump in minutes due to Washington's absence.
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