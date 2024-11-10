Fantasy Basketball
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Officially out vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Washington (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

As expected, Washington will miss a fourth straight game due to a right knee sprain. Naji Marshal and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will continue to see more minutes off the bench Sunday while Washington is sidelined. Washington's next chance at playing will be Tuesday against the Warriors.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
