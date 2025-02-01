P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable against Cleveland

Washington (knee) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Washington could be forced to watch from the sideline Sunday against the Cavaliers as he is dealing with right knee soreness. If Washington can't play, the Mavericks will be very thin in the frontcourt, with Dwight Powell (hip), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Maxi Kleber (foot) out. Daniel Gafford (ankle) is also questionable against Cleveland. Dallas may have to lean on Naji Marshall, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Kylor Kelley to shoulder the load.