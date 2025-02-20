P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable for Friday

Washington (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Washington has missed six of the last seven games for the Mavericks with a sprained right ankle. However, he could be trending toward playing in Friday's game against New Orleans. Dallas desperately needs healthy bodies, with several injuries taking a toll on the frontcourt, and the veteran forward returning to the floor would be a big boost for this team, as he's averaging a career-high 8.2 rebounds per game to go along with 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and a career-high 1.2 steals per game.