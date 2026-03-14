P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Washington (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Washington missed Friday's loss to the Cavaliers due to left ankle soreness, though there's a chance he will return for Sunday's rematch in Cleveland. If the 27-year-old forward remains out, Khris Middleton, Caleb Martin (finger) and Naji Marshall would be candidates for increased minutes.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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