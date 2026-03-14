P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Washington (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Washington missed Friday's loss to the Cavaliers due to left ankle soreness, though there's a chance he will return for Sunday's rematch in Cleveland. If the 27-year-old forward remains out, Khris Middleton, Caleb Martin (finger) and Naji Marshall would be candidates for increased minutes.
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