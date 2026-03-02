P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Washington is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets with a left ankle sprain.
Washington is trying to end a three-game absence Tuesday. If the forward cannot suit up, Khris Middleton and Max Christie would both be a worthwhile streaming option in most fantasy formats against Charlotte.
