P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 12:56pm

Washington is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets with a left ankle sprain.

Washington is trying to end a three-game absence Tuesday. If the forward cannot suit up, Khris Middleton and Max Christie would both be a worthwhile streaming option in most fantasy formats against Charlotte.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago