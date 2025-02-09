Fantasy Basketball
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 4:17pm

Washington (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.

Washington sustained the right ankle sprain during Saturday's win over the Rockets and could miss his fourth game over the Mavericks' last five. If the 26-year-old joins Anthony Davis (groin) on the shelf, Naji Marshall, Dante Exum (Achilles) and Kessler Edwards are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

