P.J. Washington Injury: Questionable with illness
Washington (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com.
Washington is in danger of sitting out the first leg of this back-to-back set. Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson would be in line for an uptick in playing time if Washington is unable to play Monday.
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