P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Returns to practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 10:55am

Coach Jason Kidd said Washington (illness) was a participant at Friday's practice, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Washington sat out of Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals loss to the Thunder due to an illness, though he appears to be gearing up for a return during Sunday's matchup against the Warriors. The 26-year-old continues to play a crucial role in the club's offensive scheme, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc across 33.6 minutes per game.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
