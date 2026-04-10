P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Washington (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

As anticipated following his doubtful tag, Washington will be sidelined for a third consecutive contest due to a left elbow sprain. With Washington, Klay Thompson (illness) and Naji Marshall (hip) officially ruled out, the Mavericks are dealing with a severely depleted frontcourt. Expect Khris Middleton and Tyler Smith to see significant boosts in playing time and usage against San Antonio.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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