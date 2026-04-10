P.J. Washington Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Washington (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
As anticipated following his doubtful tag, Washington will be sidelined for a third consecutive contest due to a left elbow sprain. With Washington, Klay Thompson (illness) and Naji Marshall (hip) officially ruled out, the Mavericks are dealing with a severely depleted frontcourt. Expect Khris Middleton and Tyler Smith to see significant boosts in playing time and usage against San Antonio.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 82 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 55 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 37 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More