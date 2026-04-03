P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Washington (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.

Washington will miss a third consecutive contest due to an illness, and his next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Lakers. With the 27-year-old forward sidelined, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson are candidates for increased playing time.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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