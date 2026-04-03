P.J. Washington Injury: Ruled out Friday
Washington (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.
Washington will miss a third consecutive contest due to an illness, and his next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Lakers. With the 27-year-old forward sidelined, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson are candidates for increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More