P.J. Washington Injury: Ruled out Monday
Washington (illness) won't play Monday against Minnesota, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Washington will miss Monday's game due to to illness. Naji Marshall (illness) is also out, so look for Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton to see an increase in opportunities in the frontcourt.
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