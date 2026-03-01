P.J. Washington Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Washington will miss a third straight outing due to a left ankle sprain, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday in Charlotte. With the 27-year-old forward being joined by Cooper Flagg (foot) and Naji Marshall (finger) on the sidelines, Caleb Martin, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton are candidates for increased playing time.