P.J. Washington Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Washington (elbow) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com reports.
Washington was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday and will be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set due to left elbow soreness. He faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up Wednesday in Phoenix. With Washington out, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton are candidates to see increased playing time, while Tyler Smith could enter the rotation.
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