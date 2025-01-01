P.J. Washington Injury: Suffers knee sprain
Washington has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Houston due to a right knee sprain.
It's unclear when Washington exactly sustained the injury, but he'll be unavailable for the rest of Wednesday's game. Maxi Kleber started the second half in Washington's place and should see extended action. Washington's next chance to play will come Friday against Cleveland.
