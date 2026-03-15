P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Washington (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Washington initially drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game due to left ankle soreness, an injury that prevented him from playing Friday. It looks as though the veteran forward will be available, and his return would likely bump Naji Marshall or Ryan Nembhard from the Mavericks' starting lineup. Washington has averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 threes over 29.7 minutes per game since March 1.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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