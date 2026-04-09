P.J. Washington Injury: Unlikely to suit up vs. Spurs
Washington (elbow) is doubtful for Friday's game against San Antonio.
Washington is in danger of missing his third game in a row after picking up a left elbow sprain. Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson and Tyler Smith would be in line for more minutes if Washington is downgraded to out before Friday's matchup.
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