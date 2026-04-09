P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Unlikely to suit up vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Washington (elbow) is doubtful for Friday's game against San Antonio.

Washington is in danger of missing his third game in a row after picking up a left elbow sprain. Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson and Tyler Smith would be in line for more minutes if Washington is downgraded to out before Friday's matchup.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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