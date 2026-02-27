P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Washington was initially tagged as questionable for Friday's contest due to a left ankle sprain that he sustained in Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies. The veteran forward will indeed be sidelined for both games of the Mavericks' back-to-back set, and his next chance to play is Sunday against the Thunder. Khris Middleton will continue to operate in an expanded role in Washington's absence.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago