P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Won't play next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 5:04pm

Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday and Thursday's games against the Warriors and Heat, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Washington has missed four of the last five games for the Mavericks while nursing a sprained right ankle. The veteran forward will miss the next two games due to the injury. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Naji Marshall and Kessler Edwards will likely be tasked with shouldering the load for Dallas.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
