P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Washington (elbow) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Washington was listed as doubtful, although his confirmed absence isn't a surprise, considering he missed the last three games while appearing in only one of Dallas' previous seven contests. With Naji Marshall (hip) and Caleb Martin (foot) also unavailable, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson are expected to receive expanded roles.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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