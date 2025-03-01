Fantasy Basketball
P.J. Washington Injury: Won't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Washington won't return to Saturday's game against the Bucks due to right ankle soreness.

Washington experienced right ankle soreness and won't return to action for the rest of the game, finishing with four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds across 15 minutes. His status for Monday's game against the Kings will be clarified further following Sunday's injury report.

