P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 6:01pm

Washington (ankle) is available for Tuesday's matchup versus the Lakers.

Washington will suit up for his third consecutive contest, shaking off a questionable tag due to a right ankle sprain. The 26-year-old forward has appeared in only three outings during February due to an ankle injury and personal reasons, during which he has averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 27.0 minutes per contest.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
