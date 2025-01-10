P.J. Washington News: Brilliant down the stretch

Washington finished Thursday's 117-111 win over the Trail Blazers with 23 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 35 minutes.

Washington was the primary catalyst of Dallas' comeback, converting two free throws and a three-pointer with time winding down. Thursday's game was one of Dallas' best performances amid absences from Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back). Washington was one of several Mavericks to outperform their usual numbers, with the Kentucky product notching his second double-double over three games.