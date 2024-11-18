P.J. Washington News: Career night on glass

Washington racked up 27 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 win over Oklahoma City.

The 17 boards were a career high for the 26-year-old forward, who also produced a season-high scoring effort in the absence of Luka Doncic (knee). Washington missed five games himself earlier this month due to knee trouble, and he was making his first start since Nov. 4. Doncic isn't expected to be sidelined for long, but Washington could continue to see elevated usage as long as the Mavs' superstar is unavailable.