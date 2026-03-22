P.J. Washington News: Chips in 21 points in OT loss

Washington totaled 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 138-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Washington finished Saturday's overtime loss as the Mavericks' second-leading scorer behind Naji Marshall (28 points). Washington has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four outings, and over that span he has averaged 20.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting along with 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 3.0 threes, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over 33.8 minutes per game.