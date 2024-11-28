P.J. Washington News: Comes close to triple-double

Washington produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 victory over the Knicks.

Even though Kyrie Irving, Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes led the Mavericks on offense in this win, there's no question Washington had a massive impact on this victory due to his two-way contributions. The veteran forward finished just three assists away from a triple-double, and he continues to find ways to remain productive even if he's not scoring at a high rate. Washington is averaging 17.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game across his last six outings while posting five double-doubles in that stretch.