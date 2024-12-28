P.J. Washington News: Dealt one-game suspension

Washington has been issued a one-game suspension for his role in an on-court altercation during Friday's game against Phoenix.

Naji Marshall and Jusuf Nurkic initiated the altercation and exchanged strikes, prompting Washington to step in and push Nurkic to the floor. Washington will serve his suspension Saturday at Portland, meaning the next time he'll be available to take the floor will be Monday against the Kings. With Marshall also sidelined for Saturday's contest, Maxi Kleber, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Quentin Grimes should see more minutes.