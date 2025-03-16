P.J. Washington News: Dominates in return to lineup

Washington (ankle) registered 29 points (11-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes Sunday in the Mavericks' 130-125 loss to the 76ers.

Suiting up for the first time since March 1 after missing the past seven games while recovering from a right ankle sprain, Washington took on a huge role right off the bat for a depleted Mavericks squad. The veteran forward handled a team-high 32.5 percent usage rate -- well above his season-long rate of 20.3 percent -- and he combined the extra touches on offense with an efficient shooting performance to turn in one of his better scoring performances of the season. Assuming he experiences no further setbacks with his ankle, Washington could be primed for a huge finish to the season for a Dallas squad that will likely be without Anthony Davis (adductor) through at least early April and Kyrie Irving (knee) for the remainder of the campaign.