P.J. Washington News: Double-doubles in return

Washington posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 win over the Cavaliers.

Washington was cleared to play Sunday after sitting out of Friday's game against Cleveland due to an ankle injury. He was one of three Mavericks players to score at least 20 points, and he also contributed defensively with five swipes, tying a season high he set against the Rockets on Dec. 6. Washington has logged double-doubles in back-to-back games and three times since the All-Star break. Dallas wraps up their road trip Monday against New Orleans, so the veteran forward may be sidelined for injury management as he was Friday.