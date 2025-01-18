P.J. Washington News: Efficient display Friday

Washington totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 106-98 victory over the Thunder.

Washington has had a productive stretch over the last few weeks and has been a reliable presence on both ends of the court for Dallas. He's scored in double digits in six of his previous eight outings, a span in which he's racked up 15.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.