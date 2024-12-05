P.J. Washington News: Extends double-digit scoring streak

Washington chipped in 10 points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 24 minutes during Thursday's 137-101 victory over Washington.

Although he didn't play in the fourth quarter of Thursday's rout, Washington was still able to put forth a modest effort and reach double digits in scoring in his eighth consecutive game before his night came to a close. Through his last 10 contests, Washington is averaging 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.1 steals and 2.0 three-pointers while shooting a scorching 54.1 percent from deep. The 26-year-old stretch four has solidified himself as Dallas' starting power forward this season, and he should continue offering disruptive defense to the Mavericks while seeing plenty of open looks from downtown as opposing defenses focus on containing Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.