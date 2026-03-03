P.J. Washington News: Good to go Tuesday
Washington (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Washington will make his return to the hardwood after missing the last three matchups with a left ankle sprain. He should slot right back in with the first unit Tuesday, which would bump Caleb Martin to a bench role.
