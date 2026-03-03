P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:08pm

Washington (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Washington will make his return to the hardwood after missing the last three matchups with a left ankle sprain. He should slot right back in with the first unit Tuesday, which would bump Caleb Martin to a bench role.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
