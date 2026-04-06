P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Logs 30 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Washington finished Sunday's 134-128 victory over the Lakers with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and six rebounds over 30 minutes.

Washington got the start in his return from a three-game absence due to an illness, and the big man was the only Dallas player to reach the 15-point plateau not named Cooper Flagg. Washington is expected to remain in the starting unit in the final week of the regular season as long as he stays healthy. The big man is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game since the All-Star break.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago