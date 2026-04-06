P.J. Washington News: Logs 30 minutes in return
Washington finished Sunday's 134-128 victory over the Lakers with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and six rebounds over 30 minutes.
Washington got the start in his return from a three-game absence due to an illness, and the big man was the only Dallas player to reach the 15-point plateau not named Cooper Flagg. Washington is expected to remain in the starting unit in the final week of the regular season as long as he stays healthy. The big man is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game since the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More