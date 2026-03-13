P.J. Washington News: Notches double-double in win
Washington registered 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 win over the Grizzlies.
Washington secured his first double-double since February 20 on Thursday, helping Dallas snap an eight-game losing streak. While the rebounding was a welcome sight, his shooting struggles remained a factor as he went 0-for-3 from deep and hit just 41.7% of his field-goal attempts. Since returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, Washington has struggled to find his rhythm; over his last six outings, he is averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting a lackluster 36.2% from the field.
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