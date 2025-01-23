P.J. Washington News: Piles up career-high 19 rebounds

Washington had 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 win over the Thunder.

With Daniel Gafford missing some action with an apparent neck injury, Washington dominated on the glass against an undersized Thunder frontcourt with a career-high 19 rebounds on the heels of producing a season-high 30 points Wednesday. While Washington's role on Dallas' offense primarily as a spot-up shooter can yield inconsistent results at times, that hasn't prevented him from staying very productive for the Mavericks. Over his 10 games, the 26-year-old has averaged 17.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.