P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Poor production continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Washington registered seven points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 loss to Atlanta.

Washington struggled for the third straight game, continuing what has been a poor month. In 10 appearances during that time, Washington has barely been a top-200 player, averaging 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes per contest. For those in the fantasy playoffs, it's time to make some tough decisions, one of which might be to part ways with Washington.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
9 days ago