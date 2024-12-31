P.J. Washington News: Posts season-high 28 points

Washington had 28 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to Sacramento.

Washington had a thunderous return to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension, although his season-high total wasn't enough to turn the tide against the Kings. Kyrie Irving's (shoulder) absence provided some additional shot opportunities for the rest of the starting five, and Washington attempted a season-high 20 shots, eclipsing his previous high by a wide margin. The big man also flashed his proficiency as a long-range threat, drilling a season-high four three-pointers during the loss.