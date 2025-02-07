P.J. Washington News: Returning Saturday vs. Houston

Washington (personal) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Washington was away from the team for their last two games following the birth of his third child. He'll return Saturday for the start of the Mavericks' four-game home stand before the All-Star break, and he's expected to start on the wing as part of a new-look frontcourt with Anthony Davis (abdomen) and Daniel Gafford. Washington has averaged 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 33.5 minutes per game since the beginning of January.