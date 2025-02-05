P.J. Washington News: Ruled out for Thursday

Washington (personal) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Washington has missed the last two games for the Mavericks and now will miss a third straight game for Dallas due to personal reasons. Not having the veteran in the frontcourt will be costly against the defending NBA champions, as they are already without Dwight Powell (hip) and might not have Anthony Davis (abdomen) ready to make his debut with the team, as he is listed as questionable.