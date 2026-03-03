P.J. Washington News: Shooting woes in return
Washington (ankle) chipped in 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 loss to the Hornets.
Washington returned from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and immediately stepped back into the starting five. However, the 27-year-old forward struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end and didn't offer much in terms of peripheral numbers. The seventh-year pro has appeared in four outings since the All-Star break, averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 44.0 percent from the field in 32.8 minutes per contest during that period.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 12 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 274 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 274 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More