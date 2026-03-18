P.J. Washington News: Sniffs double-double in loss

Washington logged 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 loss to the Hawks.

Washington ended just one rebound away from securing what would've been his third double-double over his last four appearances. Even though the Mavericks have been struggling of late, Washington remains a solid, yet unspectacular, fantasy alternative across all formats. He's averaging 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in nine appearances since the beginning of March.