P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Sniffs double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Washington logged 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 loss to the Hawks.

Washington ended just one rebound away from securing what would've been his third double-double over his last four appearances. Even though the Mavericks have been struggling of late, Washington remains a solid, yet unspectacular, fantasy alternative across all formats. He's averaging 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in nine appearances since the beginning of March.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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