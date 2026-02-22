P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Strong two-way performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Washington contributed 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 victory over the Pacers.

Washington turned in his eighth 20-point effort of the season, also submitting a full stat line. As long as Cooper Flagg (foot) remains sidelined, more usage should continue to head Washington's direction. Over his past five appearances, Washington has averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes per game.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
