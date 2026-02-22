P.J. Washington News: Strong two-way performance
Washington contributed 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 victory over the Pacers.
Washington turned in his eighth 20-point effort of the season, also submitting a full stat line. As long as Cooper Flagg (foot) remains sidelined, more usage should continue to head Washington's direction. Over his past five appearances, Washington has averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 517 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 517 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring P.J. Washington See More