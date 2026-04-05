P.J. Washington News: Taking on starting role in return
Washington (illness) will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
After missing the last three games while recovering from an illness, the 27-year-old big man will reclaim a spot in the starting lineup. In 52 starts throughout the 2025-26 campaign, Washington has averaged 14.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 31.5 minutes per contest.
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