P.J. Washington News: Will play on minutes restriction
Washington (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Head coach Jason Kidd relayed Saturday that Washington -- who has missed the Mavericks' last five games due to a sprained right knee -- is unlikely to see heavy minutes in his return. Washington may be inserted back into the starting lineup if Naji Marshall is unable to play due to an illness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now