Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Will play on minutes restriction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Washington (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Jason Kidd relayed Saturday that Washington -- who has missed the Mavericks' last five games due to a sprained right knee -- is unlikely to see heavy minutes in his return. Washington may be inserted back into the starting lineup if Naji Marshall is unable to play due to an illness.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now