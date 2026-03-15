P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 11:20am

Washington (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Washington has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action following a one-game absence. However, his availability for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set in New Orleans on Monday could be in jeopardy. Over his last six appearances, Washington has averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 stocks in 29.7 minutes per game.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
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