Precious Achiuwa Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday
Achiuwa is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to lower-back soreness.
Achiuwa hasn't missed a game since Feb. 4, but he's in danger of sitting Tuesday due to the back issue. The team should have more to share on his availability closer to tipoff.
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