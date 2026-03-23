Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa Injury: Game-time call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 2:25pm

Achiuwa is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to lower-back soreness.

Achiuwa hasn't missed a game since Feb. 4, but he's in danger of sitting Tuesday due to the back issue. The team should have more to share on his availability closer to tipoff.

Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings
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