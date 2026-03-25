Precious Achiuwa Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Achiuwa (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando.
Achiuwa remains day-to-day after missing Tuesday's game against the Hornets. If he misses another contest, Daeqwon Plowden could be poised for another healthy workload in the frontcourt.
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