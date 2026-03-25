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Precious Achiuwa Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 1:44pm

Achiuwa (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Achiuwa remains day-to-day after missing Tuesday's game against the Hornets. If he misses another contest, Daeqwon Plowden could be poised for another healthy workload in the frontcourt.

Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings
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